Butto gave up one run on five hits and four walks in a no decision versus the Athletics on Sunday. He struck out two.

Butto supplied the Mets with a solid effort after he stepped in to pitch on short notice. The 25-year-old showed some struggle with his command, throwing just 43-of-83 pitches for strikes but he did induce a 50 percent ground ball rate and was able to limit the damage overall. Butto will likely be optioned back to Triple-A Syracuse on Monday and could be a candidate for another call up if the Mets' rotation faces any more injuries.