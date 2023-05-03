The Mets recalled Butto from Triple-A Syracuse and designated him as the 27th man for Wednesday's doubleheader in Detroit, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.

Butto previously served as the 27th man for Monday's doubleheader with Atlanta, but he went unused after being called up prior to the second game of the twin bill. After being returned to Triple-A on Tuesday, Butto will be back with the big club a day later as the 27th man once again. He'll be available for both games of the doubleheader this time around before heading back to Syracuse.