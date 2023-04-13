Butto is a candidate to join the Mets' rotation on the club's West Coast road trip, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.

That road trip begins Friday in Oakland and runs through next Sunday, April 23 in San Francisco. There is a three-game set at Dodger Stadium in between. DiComo notes that the Mets have been discussing adding a starter to give every other member of the rotation an extra day of rest during the West Coast swing. Butto, 25, has pitched to a 1.86 ERA and 8:5 K:BB in 9.2 innings (two starts) this season with Triple-A Syracuse. He was scratched from his next scheduled start there Friday, presumably in anticipation of a promotion to the bigs.