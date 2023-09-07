Butto settled for a no-decision against the Nationals on Wednesday, allowing two runs on six hits and one walk while striking out six batters over 6.1 innings.

Butto was outstanding through five frames, giving up just four hits and one walk while keeping Washington scoreless. He returned for the seventh and yielded a pair of singles before exiting with one out and a 2-0 lead, and he lost his chance at a victory when both baserunners crossed the plate following his departure. Despite the disappointing ending, this was easily Butto's best outing of the campaign, as he picked up his first quality start and recorded a season-high strikeout total. The right-hander has a good chance of sticking in the Mets rotation given the solid outing and the fact that Carlos Carrasco is out for the season with a fractured pinky finger.