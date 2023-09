Butto is listed as the Mets' probable starting pitcher for Tuesday's game against the Diamondbacks at Citi Field.

As expected, Butto will stick around in the Mets rotation for a second turn with Carlos Carrasco (finger) having since been shut down for the season. While returning from Triple-A Syracuse last week to make the fourth big-league start of his career, Butto struck out six and gave up two earned runs in 6.1 innings while taking a no-decision against the Nationals.