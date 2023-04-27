Butto is scheduled to start Sunday's game against Atlanta at Citi Field.
Butto will wind up getting two starts this week, as he previously took a loss to the Nationals on Tuesday while working 4.2 innings and giving up two runs on four hits and six walks. Through his two outings with the big club this season, Butto owns an ugly 3:10 K:BB in 9.2 innings, and the poor control he's displayed thus far makes it tough to rely on him as a streaming option against a potent Atlanta lineup. The Mets are set to return Max Scherzer from suspension next week and will likely get Justin Verlander (shoulder) back from the injured list as well, so expect Butto to be optioned back to Triple-A Syracuse following Sunday's start, regardless of how he performs.