Butto yielded one run on four hits and a walk over six innings in Monday's win against Miami. He struck out six and did not factor in the decision.

Butto turned in four scoreless innings before the Marlins finally tagged him with a run in the fifth frame. Over his last three outings, he's allowed four runs over 17.1 frames (2.08 ERA) with a 19:5 K:BB. His season ERA dropped to 3.09 through 32 MLB innings. Butto's next start is currently lined up to start in Philadelphia this weekend.