Mets' Jose Butto: Returned to Triple-A
RotoWire Staff
Butto was returned to Triple-A Syracuse on Thursday.
Butto served as the 27th man for the Mets during Wednesday's doubleheader against the Tigers and allowed one earned run over 2.1 innings of relief. He'll jump back into a starting role at Triple-A.
