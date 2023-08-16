The Mets optioned Butto to Triple-A Syracuse on Wednesday.

Butto will presumably transition back into a starting role as heads back to Syracuse after he was called up from Triple-A on Tuesday to provide a fresh arm out of the New York bullpen. He came on in relief of David Peterson and proceeded to pitch 2.2 innings, taking the loss Tuesday against the Pirates after giving up three earned runs on two hits and three walks while striking out five. The Mets selected right-hander Dennis Santana from Triple-A Syracuse to fill Butto's spot in the bullpen and on the 26-man active roster.