Butto (0-1) took the loss Tuesday, allowing two runs on four hits and six walks over 4.2 innings against Washington. He struck out one.

Butto had control issues once again Tuesday, walking six batters in 4.2 frames but managed to limit the Nationals to just two runs and took the loss. The 25-year-old has struggled in both of his spot starts this season with a 3:10 K:BB over 9.2 innings. Considering he hasn't given the Mets any reason to keep him on the big league roster, Butto will likely be optioned back down to Triple-A once Justin Verlander (shoulder) returns from the IL but might be needed for one more start which could come Sunday against Atlanta.