Mets manager Buck Showalter announced after Saturday's game that Butto will get the start Sunday against the Athletics in place of Max Scherzer (soreness), Mike Puma of the New York Post reports.

Scherzer's start is being moved back three days because of lingering soreness in his back and side, so it'll be Butto on the bump. The right-hander made two starts with Triple-A Syracuse before being promoted Saturday morning, and should be fully stretched out while getting a chance to face one of the weaker MLB lineups come Sunday.