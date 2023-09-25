Butto (1-3) allowed four runs on four hits and two walks over four innings Sunday, striking out five and taking a loss against the Phillies.

Butto's outing was derailed by a four-run fourth inning that included a two-run homer by Nick Castellanos. Butto had allowed just four runs over his previous three starts (17.1 innings) and Sunday's outing was his first time giving up more than three runs. His ERA jumped to 3.75 alongside a 34:21 K:BB through 36 frames. Butto is currently lined up to end his 2023 season with a home start against the Phillies.