Garcia signed a minor-league contract with the Mets on Wednesday and received an invitation to major-league spring training, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.

Garcia spent all of last season with the Nationals' Triple-A affiliate, where he logged 20 saves while putting up a 3.94 ERA and 1.26 WHIP across 61.2 innings. Now part of the Mets organization, the 30-year-old righty will have an opportunity to make the Opening Day roster, though he will most likely report to Triple-A Syracuse to begin 2025.