The Mets called up Nido from Triple-A Syracuse on Saturday, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.

The move comes with the Mets placing Francisco Alvarez (thumb) on the IL. Nido was played well with Triple-A Syracuse, slashing .345/.345/.517 with two doubles, one home run and two RBI over 30 plate appearances this year. With Alvarez on the shelf, Nido will serve as the Mets' backup catcher behind Omar Narvaez.