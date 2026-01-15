McGough signed a two-year minor-league contract with the Mets on Thursday, Will Sammon of The Athletic reports.

McGough made seven appearances (one start) with the White Sox's Triple-A affiliate during 2025, posting a 9.00 ERA and 2.20 WHIP over 15 innings before announcing his retirement in May. Now committed to playing again, the 27-year-old will look to get back on track with the Mets and likely begin the season at Triple-A Syracuse.