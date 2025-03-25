The Angels are expected to release Moniak on Tuesday, Jeff Passan of ESPN.com reports.

With the Angels having seemingly committed to Jo Adell as their everyday center fielder, the left-handed-hitting Moniak wouldn't have been in store for many at-bats off the bench and didn't profile as a platoon option, so the organization is opting to cut ties with the 26-year-old. Rather than designating Moniak for assignment and potentially working out a trade, the Angels will release him in order to save around $1.5 million on the $2 million salary he won in arbitration earlier in the offseason. Given his relative youth and pedigree as the No. 1 overall pick in the 2016 First-Year Player Draft, Moniak shouldn't have much trouble finding work elsewhere, though he may have to settle for a minor-league deal with Opening Day quickly approaching.