Nationals' Abimelec Ortiz: Unlikely to get call before ASB

Ortiz isn't expected to get promoted to the Nationals' big-league roster before at least the All-Star break, Spencer Nusbaum of The Athletic reports.

Acquired from the Rangers this offseason as part of the MacKenzie Gore trade, Ortiz is tearing up Triple-A right now, hitting safely in 10 straight games with a .381/.438/.952 slash line, seven homers and 23 RBI over that stretch. The Nationals could use some left-handed power on their bench, but they prefer to let the 24-year-old first baseman continue to get regular playing time rather than bringing him up in a reserve role.