Eaton (knee) is scheduled to undergo an MRI on Tuesday, Mark Zuckerman of MASN Sports reports.

Eaton returned to the lineup Monday after missing three games with knee soreness but was lifted prior to the third inning after aggravating the issue. Manager Dave Martinez admitted he's concerned about the injury, which is towards the back of Eaton's knee rather than the side. Gerardo Parra is a candidate to see time in the outfield should Eaton be forced to miss time.

