Eaton (knee) is not in the lineup for Sunday's game against the Marlins.

Eaton was hit by a pitch in the right knee Wednesday and is out of the lineup for the third straight contest. The 30-year-old appears to have avoided a serious injury as X-rays came back negative, and he also appeared as a pinch hitter Friday, though he was pulled for a pinch runner after working a walk. Gerardo Parra receives another start in right field in his place.