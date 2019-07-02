Nationals' Andry Lara: Signs with Nationals
Lara signed with the Nationals for $1.25 million, Jesse Sanchez of MLB.com reports.
MLB.com ranks Lara as the top pitching prospect from this year's July 2 international signing class, while FanGraphs has him clustered with eight other arms. A 6-foot-3, 210-pound righty out of Venezuela, Lara has a plus fastball that has touched 96 mph. The 16-year-old hurler has advanced control and has shown some feel for a changeup. As he continues to physically mature, his fastball could develop into a 70-grade pitch, and the hope is that his curveball and changeup develop into at least average secondary offerings. He could develop into a frontline arm, but won't reach the majors for at least four or five years.
