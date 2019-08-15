Nationals' Asdrubal Cabrera: Big game in rout

Cabrera went 3-for-5 with two doubles, two runs scored and three RBI in Wednesday's 17-7 win over the Reds.

It was a remarkably balanced attack from the Nats, as every starting position player got on base multiple times and scored exactly twice. Cabrera seems to have found a new lease on life by returning to Washington, slashing .381/.409/.571 through his first six games with the Nats.