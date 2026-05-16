Nationals' Brady House: Getting breather Saturday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
House isn't in the lineup for Saturday's game against Baltimore, Mark Zuckerman of NatsJournal.com reports.
House will take a day to reset Saturday after going 0-for-11 with four strikeouts over his last three games. Jose Tena will start at third base with House out, and Jorbit Vivas will work as the Nats' designated hitter.
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