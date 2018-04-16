Goodwin is out of the lineup again for Monday's game against the Mets, Chelsea Janes of The Washington Post reports.

Goodwin has been battling a left wrist injury and hasn't started a game since Wednesday. He was able to pinch hit Sunday, so his wrist appears to be on the mend, but he's still not fully back. Matt Adams will get a start in left field in his place.

