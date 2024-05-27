Double-A Harrisburg placed Henry on its 7-day injured list May 9 with an unspecified injury.

Harrisburg deactivated Henry a week after he gave up three runs over a three-inning start versus Altoona on May 2. The 24-year-old right-hander was protected from the Rule 5 Draft over the winter and possesses a spot on the Nationals' 40-man roster, but he doesn't appear especially close to making his MLB debut. Henry turned in a 3.95 ERA, 1.52 WHIP and 13:9 K:BB in 13.2 innings across his five starts for Harrisburg prior to landing on the IL.