Nationals' Joe Ross: Locked in for Thursday's start

Ross has been confirmed as the Nationals' starting pitcher for Thursday's game against the Cubs.

The Nationals endured no further rainouts after a postponement Monday resulted in Washington and Philadelphia playing a doubleheader Tuesday, so Ross will slot into the rotation Thursday for his first official start in the big leagues this season. After a lengthy recovery from Tommy John surgery, Ross was activated from the 60-day disabled list Sept. 4 and took the hill that same day against the Cubs, but he pitched only 1.2 innings before the contest was postponed due to inclement weather. Though his statistics were wiped out as a result, Ross looked good in the brief cameo, with his fastball even hitting 97 miles per hour on the radar gun. While the Nationals will probably monitor his pitch counts carefully during Thursday's start and any subsequent turns he makes, Ross could make for an interesting upside pickup in deeper leagues after he occasionally flashed signs of dominance prior to succumbing to the elbow injury in 2017.