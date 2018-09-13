Nationals' Joe Ross: Locked in for Thursday's start
Ross has been confirmed as the Nationals' starting pitcher for Thursday's game against the Cubs.
The Nationals endured no further rainouts after a postponement Monday resulted in Washington and Philadelphia playing a doubleheader Tuesday, so Ross will slot into the rotation Thursday for his first official start in the big leagues this season. After a lengthy recovery from Tommy John surgery, Ross was activated from the 60-day disabled list Sept. 4 and took the hill that same day against the Cubs, but he pitched only 1.2 innings before the contest was postponed due to inclement weather. Though his statistics were wiped out as a result, Ross looked good in the brief cameo, with his fastball even hitting 97 miles per hour on the radar gun. While the Nationals will probably monitor his pitch counts carefully during Thursday's start and any subsequent turns he makes, Ross could make for an interesting upside pickup in deeper leagues after he occasionally flashed signs of dominance prior to succumbing to the elbow injury in 2017.
More News
-
Nationals' Joe Ross: Tentatively scheduled to start Thursday•
-
Nationals' Joe Ross: Set to rejoin rotation Friday•
-
Nationals' Joe Ross: Activated from DL•
-
Nationals' Joe Ross: Expected to return Tuesday•
-
Nationals' Joe Ross: Works six innings in rehab start•
-
Nationals' Joe Ross: Set for fourth rehab start•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Projecting 2019's first two rounds
Whether you're still in it or out of it in 2018, it doesn't hurt to start planning for next...
-
Waivers: Eyeing Castillo, Musgrove
Our Scott White looks at some pitchers showing signs of a breakthrough at this late stage of...
-
Waivers: Mondesi, Villar meet speed need
Is Reynaldo Lopez or Lucas Giolito the more rosterable White Sox pitcher? And just how plentiful...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 25
So who can you actually trust to make two starts in Week 25 (Sept. 10-16)? Scott White says...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 25
A matchups oddity for the Reds has our Scott White weighing his options. He looks at 10 hitters...
-
30 bold predictions for 2019
What becomes of Miguel Andujar when the Yankees sign Manny Machado? How early should you expect...