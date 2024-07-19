Gallo (hamstring) could begin a running program next week, Andrew Golden of The Washington Post reports.
Gallo resumed baseball activities earlier this month, but running will be the big test as he comes back from a strained left hamstring. He will require a rehab assignment before returning and wouldn't seem to be guaranteed anything in regards to playing time upon his activation.
