Gray experienced elbow discomfort and felt more fatigued than normal during Sunday's rehab start at Triple-A Rochester, Andrew Golden of The Washington Post reports. Gray will undergo testing in the coming days.

Gray compared the discomfort to what he felt in April when he sustained the right flexor strain, a concerning sign for the 26-year-old, who was close to reinstatement before the setback. Gray surrendered seven runs across three innings Sunday before reporting the pain. He'll continue to be evaluated over the coming days as the severity of the setback is determined.