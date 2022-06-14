site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Nationals' Keibert Ruiz: Day off Tuesday
Ruiz will head to the bench Tuesday against Atlanta.
Ruiz has gone 7-for-16 over his last four games, improving his season slash line to .266/.333/.370. Riley Adams will take over behind the plate Tuesday.
