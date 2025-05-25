Ruiz is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Giants, Bobby Blanco of MASNSports.com reports.
Ruiz will get a much-needed break after he had started at catcher in each of the Nationals' last eight games. Riley Adams will fill in for Ruiz behind the dish Sunday for just the ninth time all season.
