Nationals' Keibert Ruiz: Not in Saturday's lineup
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Ruiz isn't starting Saturday against the Marlins.
Ruiz started in the last two games and went 3-for-8 with a homer, four RBI, two runs and a stolen base. He'll get a breather while Tres Barrera starts behind the dish and bats eighth.
