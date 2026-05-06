Nationals' Keibert Ruiz: Riding pine Wednesday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Ruiz is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Twins.
After starting each of the last three games and going 2-for-10 with a double over that stretch, Ruiz will be rested Wednesday. The Nationals will go with Drew Millas behind the dish.
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