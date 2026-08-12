Nationals' Keibert Ruiz: Sitting again Wednesday

Ruiz is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Cubs.

The switch-hitting Ruiz has fairly even splits against right- and left-handed pitching both this season and throughout his career, but he'll still sit against a southpaw starter (David Peterson) for the second straight day. The Nationals may just have wanted to open up another start at catcher for the 23-year-old Harry Ford, who bats from the right side and had fared better against lefties at Triple-A Rochester this season prior to being recalled July 17.