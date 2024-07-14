Garcia went 2-for-2 with a solo home run and an additional run scored in Saturday's 6-5 win against the Brewers.

Garcia was absent from Saturday's starting nine after starting the previous eight games, but he replaced Trey Lipscomb as a pinch hitter in the seventh and cut Washington's deficit in half with a solo homer. It was the 24-year-old's 11th long ball of the campaign, four of which have come in July. Through 12 games this month he's hitting .415 with seven extra-base hits, nine runs and nine RBI.