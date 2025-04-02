Garcia is out of the lineup for Wednesday's contest in Toronto.
Southpaw Easton Lucas is on the hill for the Blue Jays, so Garcia will grab a seat in favor of Amed Rosario, who will start at second base and bat second. Garcia has been out of the lineup both times the Nationals have faced a lefty in the early going this season.
