Garcia is out of the lineup for Saturday's game against the Phillies, Andrew Golden of The Washington Postreports.
The left-handed bat of Garcia will stay put in the Nats' dugout Saturday while southpaw Jesus Luzardo toes the slab for Philly. Amed Rosario will take over at the keystone and bat fifth.
