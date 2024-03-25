Hassell (groin) is listed among the Nationals prospects on the "Futures Roster" for Tuesday's exhibition against current Washington players, Mark Zuckerman of MASNSports.com reports.

Hassell had been attending big-league spring training with the Nationals but didn't appear in any Grapefruit League games since March 8 due to a groin strain. His inclusion on the roster for the upcoming exhibition implies that he'll be ready to go for the start of the minor-league season. Hassell will most likely head back to Double-A Harrisburg after he posted a .640 OPS in 476 plate appearances with the affiliate in 2023.