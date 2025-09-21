Nationals' Robert Hassell: Sitting against southpaw
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Hassell is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Mets.
With southpaw Sean Manaea starting for the Mets, the left-handed-hitting Hassell will retreat to the bench for the series finale. Right-hander Clay Holmes is expected to piggyback Manaea at some point during the contest, so Hassell could be a candidate to replace center fielder Jacob Young once Holmes takes over.
More News
-
Nationals' Robert Hassell: Taking seat Tuesday•
-
Nationals' Robert Hassell: Out of Washington lineup•
-
Nationals' Robert Hassell: Resting against southpaw•
-
Nationals' Robert Hassell: Receiving afternoon off•
-
Nationals' Robert Hassell: Absent from lineup•
-
Nationals' Robert Hassell: Gaining foothold in lineup•