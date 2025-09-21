default-cbs-image
Hassell is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Mets.

With southpaw Sean Manaea starting for the Mets, the left-handed-hitting Hassell will retreat to the bench for the series finale. Right-hander Clay Holmes is expected to piggyback Manaea at some point during the contest, so Hassell could be a candidate to replace center fielder Jacob Young once Holmes takes over.

