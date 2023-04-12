Hassell (wrist), who was placed on Double-A Harrisburg's 7-day injured list April 6, is scheduled to begin a rehab assignment with Single-A Fredericksburg on Wednesday, Mark Zuckerman of MASNSports.com reports.

Hassell missed much of spring training with a wrist issue that's apparently unrelated to the broken hamate bone he suffered in the Arizona Fall League, but he looks to have just about made a full recovery from the injury. He'll likely appear in at least a couple games with Fredericksburg to get his timing back at the plate before he reports to Harrisburg.