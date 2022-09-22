Hassell hit just .222/.312/.296 with one home run and one steal across 27 games after being promoted to Double-A Harrisburg.

He was even worse with the Nats' High-A affiliate after coming over at the trade deadline (.211/.311/.237), so the latter half of 2022 represented an inauspicious start for Hassell with his new franchise. That said, it's reasonable to consider the real Hassell to be the guy who batted .299/.379/.467 with 10 homers and 20 steals in 75 High-A games before being moved. It's also worth remembering that he's just barely 21 years old. Hassell is still on track to develop into a table-setting top-of-the-order bat and Washington's center fielder of the future.