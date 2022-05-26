Rainey gave up a hit and a walk in a scoreless ninth inning Wednesday to record his fourth save of the season in a 1-0 win over the Dodgers.

It wasn't the sharpest outing, as Rainey needed 19 pitches (10 strikes) to work his way through the bottom of the Los Angeles order, but he was able to get the job done and pick up his first save since April 19 after blowing his first two chances in May. The right-hander will carry a 2.84 ERA, 1.34 WHIP and 14:5 K:BB through 12.2 innings into his next appearance.