Rainey got three outs in the bottom of the ninth while striking out one to earn his 10th save of the season.

Rainey got three outs to close the game and move to double-digit saves on the year. The Nationals didn't expect to need Rainey in this contest, but Francisco Perez gave up three runs without recording an out in the ninth to make it a save situation before being pulled from the game. The Nationals don't have many bullpen options so Rainey should continue to see the team's highest leverage situations despite posting a 4.70 ERA in June.