Rainey gave up a hit and struck out two in a scoreless ninth inning Tuesday to record his eighth save of the season in a 3-0 win over the Orioles.

It's his first save in over two weeks, as late leads remain few and far between for the 25-46 Nationals. Rainey hasn't been particularly sharp lately as it is, posting a 5.40 ERA and 1.65 WHIP through 6.2 innings in June despite a 10:3 K:BB, but his hold on the closer job for Washington seems reasonably secure.