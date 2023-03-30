The Nationals placed Rainey on the 60-day injured list Thursday with a right elbow UCL tear.
Rainey hopes to return late this year from Tommy John surgery, but it's not a guarantee. The Nats clear a 40-man roster spot with this transaction.
