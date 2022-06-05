Rainey gave up a solo home run among two hits while striking out two in the ninth inning Saturday to record his seventh save of the season in a 10-8 win over the Reds.

Handed a three-run lead after the Nationals' offense came to life in the final frames, Rainey needed the cushion after he served up a solo shot to Brandon Drury. It was the first homer Rainey has allowed this season, and the right-hander will take a 2.60 ERA, 1.15 WHIP and 20:6 K:BB through 17.1 innings into his next appearance.