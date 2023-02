Rainey (elbow) is currently throwing from 60 feet away as he recovers from Tommy John surgery, Jessica Camerato of MLB.com reports.

Rainey is currently in the third week of his throwing program. The right-hander's goal is to return to the diamond by August 3, which is the 12-month mark from when he underwent the surgery. When Rainey returns to the Nationals, it's possible he could see save opportunities, but he can safely be ignored in redraft fantasy formats at this point.