Rainey earned the save during Tuesday's 3-1 win over the Pirates with a scoreless ninth inning. He allowed a hit and a walk and had one strikeout.

The right-hander surrendered a one-out walk and a two-out single but kept Pittsburgh off the board with a strikeout to end the game. Rainey has now picked up saves in his past four appearances without giving up a run, and overall he has a 2.88 ERA, 1.32 WHIP and 30:11 K:BB over 25 innings while going 11-for-14 in save chances.