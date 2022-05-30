Rainey retired all five batters he faced in Sunday's win over Colorado. He struck out three and earned a save.

The 29-year-old entered the game with one out in the eighth inning after Kyle Finnegan allowed a pair of runs in the frame. Rainey needed just 18 pitches (16 strikes) to finish off the game and earn his fifth save of the year. Rainey lowered his season ERA to 2.35 and he's currently on a 4.2-inning scoreless streak after he was tagged with six runs (four earned) in his previous three appearances.