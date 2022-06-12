Rainey struck out two and gave up a two-run home run in the ninth inning of Saturday's 8-6 win over the Brewers.

Called upon to protect a four-run lead in the ninth, Rainey issued a one-out walk to Andrew McCutchen before Luis Urias took him deep to chop that lead in half, but the Nationals' closer was able to escape by striking out Rowdy Tellez. Rainey has been scored upon in three straight appearances -- the second such stretch for him this season -- and his 3.38 ERA, 1.29 WHIP and 22:7 K:BB through 18.2 innings mark him as one of the less reliable closers in the league.