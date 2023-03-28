Nationals manager Dave Martinez said Tuesday that Rainey (elbow) will continue his rehab at the team's spring training complex, Bobby Blanco of MASNSports.com reports.

Rainey is with the Nats in D.C. ahead of Opening Day on Thursday, but he'll head back to Florida on Friday. The 30-year-old right-hander underwent Tommy John surgery last August and should not be counted on for any sort of fantasy production in 2023, even if he achieves his goal of making it back before September.