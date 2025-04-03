Stuart is on Triple-A Rochester's 7-day injured list due to an elbow injury, Sam Dykstra of MLB Pipeline reports.

The organization is hopeful it isn't a serious injury, but Stuart should still be considered out indefinitely. Acquired from the Mets in last year's Jesse Winker trade, Stuart is a 6-foot-9 righty whose extension makes up for low-90s fastball velocity. His best pitch is his sweeper, but none of his offerings are near plus. Stuart had success last year at Double-A, but he gave up 14 runs in 16.2 innings over four starts at Triple-A.